(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine shot down more than 37 cruise Russian missiles and 30 drones overnight as Russia targeted military facilities and infrastructure in the second massive bombardment in as many days, Kyiv’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said.

Russia fired the missiles from strategic bombers far behind its border near the Caspian Sea, while the Iranian-made drones were launched from the north and south. The attack, which followed a similar barrage early Sunday morning, targeted regions across Ukraine including Odesa, Mykolayiv and Lviv, authorities said.

Russia is “trying to exhaust our air defenses,” Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko thanked defenders and said there had been no casualties or damage to the city. Ukraine said it also launched air strikes on Russian troops and weapons, including anti-aircraft systems and command posts.

