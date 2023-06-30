You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Decries ‘Ecocide’ Brought on by War
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president decried the “ecocide” associated with Russia’s invasion, especially this month’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam, following a meeting with an international working group on the environmental consequences of war. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was among the delegation.
The International Monetary Fund approved a $890 million disbursement of funding to Ukraine as military authorities say the country’s counteroffensive against Russia in the east and south is making progress. The US is considering providing the long-range Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, to Ukraine despite concerns it could reach into Russian territory, the Wall Street Journal said. A Pentagon spokesman said he’s “not aware of any imminent decision.”
Air defenses shot down 10 out of 13 Iranian-made Shahed drones targeting military and infrastructure objectives in the Zaporizhzhia region on Friday, Ukrainian officials said. Two civilians died and one was injured in the attack. Four S300 missiles were also launched by Russia; it’s unclear if they were intercepted.
