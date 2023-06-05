(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s European neighbors may extend a ban on importing the country’s grain until Sept. 15, according to Poland’s agriculture ministry.

Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria had restricted imports of Ukrainian grain products until June 5, as part of an agreement with the European Union’s executive arm. The deal — which allows transit to other EU member states — replaced unilateral imports bans that were imposed when grain prices slumped.

Poland’s agriculture ministry said on Twitter that it has received a draft proposal that extends the ban until Sept. 15.

An EU spokesperson said on Monday morning that a decision had not yet been made.

Ukraine on Friday called on the EU to end the ban on crop exports to its eastern European neighbors, arguing that the restrictions are a boon for Russia.

