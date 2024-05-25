(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine made a drone strike this week at a tactical military target in Russia’s Krasnodar region, according to a person within the Ukrainian intelligence community.

The long-range early-warning radar system Voronezh-DM in Armavir, southern Russia, was hit by a drone launched by Ukraine’s military intelligence on Thursday, according to the source, who declined to be named because the information isn’t public.

The radar facility provides long-distance monitoring of airspace against ballistic missiles, among other things. Russia hasn’t commented on the incident and the extent of damage is unclear.

A photograph and satellite images of the radar facility before and after the impact has been circulating on Ukrainian and Russian public Telegram channels since Friday.

Russia has ten systems of this type operating on different frequencies, and Voronezh-DM covers a territory which includes Crimea, illegally occupied by Russia since 2014, according to the Russian-language version of Wikipedia.

Ukraine is seeking US permission to use some of the weapons provided by Washington to deliver strikes at military objects in Russia. Ukraine has been using its drones for months to hit Russian oil depots and refineries, as well as naval ships near Crimea in the Black Sea.

Separately, in a daily update, analysts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War referred to a geolocated footage published on Friday which shows that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-400 air defense system and destroyed four of missile launchers in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Geolocated footage published on May 23 also shows a strike near Alushta in Crimea. Russian hasn’t commented.

