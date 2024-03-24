(Bloomberg) -- Russia struck an underground gas storage facility in western Ukraine during Sunday missile and drone attack, underlining threats to the country’s energy system posed by war.

The barrage damaged equipment on the ground, Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive officer of state-run Naftogaz Ukrainy, said on Facebook. The underground storage itself wasn’t damaged as it’s significantly below the earth’s surface, he said.

Kremlin forces aimed missiles and drones at Ukraine’s electric power and gas facilities, the Russian defense ministry said in an operational update posted on Telegram. It was the second such targeted attack against Ukraine’s energy systems in three days after a massive barrage on Friday.

Russian attacks have caused as much as $100 million in damage to Ukraine’s power grid over the past three days, national operator Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Facebook.

The strikes on Sunday didn’t disrupt gas supplies to domestic clients, and Ukraine continues to meet all obligations and fulfill storage capacity bookings by foreign clients, Chernyshov said.

Ukraine has been actively advertising itself as a storage haven for European foreign traders awash with gas.

Almost 80% of Ukraine’s underground storage capacity is located in the west, hundreds of kilometers from the front line and in areas that have endured relatively limited airstrikes during Russia’s invasion, now into its third year.

Ukraine has lured clients with options to store and trade gas for three years without paying taxes and customs duties. Foreign traders injected 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian storage sites last year.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian energy facilities, some far from the nations’ border. Its forces have attacked more than a dozen refineries inside Russia with explosive-laden drones this month, prompting the country’s daily oil refining rate to fall to the lowest weekly level in ten months.

Senior Ukrainian officials on Friday defended Kyiv’s attacks on oil infrastructure following a report that US officials had warned against the operation because of rising oil prices and the prospect of Kremlin retaliation.

(Updates with damage estimate from grid chief in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.