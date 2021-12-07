1h ago
Unhealthier German Economy, IMF’s Advice, China Exports: Eco Day
- Olaf Scholz is about to become chancellor of an unhealthier German economy than the one he looked set to inherit when his party won elections in late September
- European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann supports decoupling any decision to increase interest rates from the institution’s use of asset purchases, according to an interview with Handelsblatt
- The ECB should stick with its ultra-supportive stance as long as the current bout of surging consumer prices appears to be temporary, the International Monetary Fund said
- Bloomberg Economics’ base case for the global recovery remains robust. But with the virus refusing to quit, the Fed preparing for liftoff, and China attempting to deflate a McMansion size real estate bubble, a lot could go wrong
- The U.K. is moving forward on trade engagement with individual American states, and stands ready to resume talks with Washington on a broader federal deal, Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan said
- China’s exports and imports grew faster than expected in November, with both hitting records as external demand surged ahead of the year-end holidays and domestic production rebounded on an easing power crunch
- Separately, China’s policy makers moved to expand support for the nation’s economy
- India will likely keep its key lending rate at a record low on Wednesday, with a new virus variant seen as the latest threat
- Australia’s central bank kept its monetary settings unchanged on Tuesday, citing uncertainty from the omicron strain of the coronavirus while highlighting positive signs in the labor market and broader economy
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for lower borrowing costs aims to transform the economy into a job-creation engine that’ll keep him in power when elections come around in 2023, but it’s ordinary Turks who are so far paying the price
- Japan’s household spending continued to grow in October after virus restrictions were eased, a gain that further underlines the importance of keeping Covid under control to ensure the economy returns to growth
- Read the U.K.’s latest returning to the office trends from the Pret Index
