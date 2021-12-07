(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Olaf Scholz is about to become chancellor of an unhealthier German economy than the one he looked set to inherit when his party won elections in late September

European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann supports decoupling any decision to increase interest rates from the institution’s use of asset purchases, according to an interview with Handelsblatt

The ECB should stick with its ultra-supportive stance as long as the current bout of surging consumer prices appears to be temporary, the International Monetary Fund said

Bloomberg Economics’ base case for the global recovery remains robust. But with the virus refusing to quit, the Fed preparing for liftoff, and China attempting to deflate a McMansion size real estate bubble, a lot could go wrong

The U.K. is moving forward on trade engagement with individual American states, and stands ready to resume talks with Washington on a broader federal deal, Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan said

China’s exports and imports grew faster than expected in November, with both hitting records as external demand surged ahead of the year-end holidays and domestic production rebounded on an easing power crunch Separately, China’s policy makers moved to expand support for the nation’s economy

India will likely keep its key lending rate at a record low on Wednesday, with a new virus variant seen as the latest threat

Australia’s central bank kept its monetary settings unchanged on Tuesday, citing uncertainty from the omicron strain of the coronavirus while highlighting positive signs in the labor market and broader economy

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for lower borrowing costs aims to transform the economy into a job-creation engine that’ll keep him in power when elections come around in 2023, but it’s ordinary Turks who are so far paying the price

Japan’s household spending continued to grow in October after virus restrictions were eased, a gain that further underlines the importance of keeping Covid under control to ensure the economy returns to growth

