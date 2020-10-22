Unilever Boosted by Home Cleaners and Ice Cream During Pandemic

(Bloomberg) -- Unilever’s growth acclerated in the third quarter, driven by demand for hygiene products and comfort foods like ice cream as the pandemic fuels gains at consumer-goods giants.

The 4.4% increase in underlying sales at the owner of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Lifebuoy soap beat the 1.8% consensus analyst forecast.

The strong performance echoes results from other consumer companies. Pernod Ricard SA and Hermes International also reported strong sales Thursday as demand for drinks and handbags revives.

Procter & Gamble Co. earlier this week raised its earnings forecast after netting its fastest sales growth since 2005, and Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said revenue through 2020 will increase by the most in at least a decade, excluding the impact of currencies.

Shoppers stocked up on germ-killing products as Unilever cut prices in its home-care division. The company started selling Domestos bleach in China and a new Omo laundry detergent in Latin America.

Underlying sales of Unilever’s skin-cleansing products increased almost 20%. Growth was supported by Dove’s entry into the antibacterial segment, and the extension of Lifebuoy into new formats.

Growth in the food and refreshments arm was held back by restaurant closures, but the unit was boosted by at-home consumption of ice cream and other packaged goods.

Consumers stocked up at supermarkets and online, with Unilever’s e-commerce business growing 76% in the quarter.

The shares have gained 0.5% so far this year.

