(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s profit is poised to beat Wall Street’s expectations this year as the carrier works to overcome the costs from a grounding of certain Boeing Co. 737 Max planes.

Adjusted earnings will be $9 to $11 a share in 2024, United said Monday in a regulatory filing as it disclosed fourth-quarter results. The midpoint topped the $9.45 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The stronger-than-expected outlook was a relief to investors anxious about how the Max 9 grounding would compound the ongoing challenges of rising labor expenses, softening domestic travel demand and supply-chain snags. Rival Delta Air Lines Inc., the first major US carrier to report earnings, cited an uncertain environment this month when it backed away from its 2024 profit guidance.

The Delta report set expectations lower for other airlines, which “helps put this United report in an even better light,” Vital Knowledge said in a market commentary newsletter.

United’s shares climbed 7% as of 5:06 p.m. after regular trading in New York. Other carriers, including Delta and American Airlines Group Inc., also rose.

Fourth-quarter adjusted profit was $2 a share, United said. That topped the $1.69 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue was $13.63 billion, while estimates were for $13.54 billion.

United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said in a statement that the company set operational records last year despite “unpredictable headwinds.”

The full-year forecast suggests a sharp turnaround after this quarter, when United expects an adjusted loss of 35 to 85 cents a share. That would fall well short of the average 21-cent loss estimated by analysts. Non-fuel unit expenses will rise by mid-single digits, with a three-percentage-point negative impact if its Max 9 jets remain grounded through Jan. 31.

See Also: Boeing Hit With More Pressure as United CEO Vents Frustrations

The outlook underscores the volatility caused by Boeing’s crisis. US safety regulators grounded all Max 9 aircraft earlier this month after a panel blew out the side of an Alaska Airlines plane in midair. United is the largest operator of the model, with 79 in its fleet.

Regulators haven’t indicated how long the Max 9 is expected to remain parked. The agency is reviewing findings from inspections of an initial batch of Max planes to determine if Boeing’s procedures are sufficient to allow the fleet to return to flying. The Federal Aviation Administration subsequently ordered inspections of another model, the 737-900ER.

Read more: Boeing Scrutiny Spreads After FAA Check on Another 737 Model

United’s pilots in September approved a new four-year contract valued at $10.2 billion over four years, the costliest ever at a US carrier. Labor and fuel are the two largest expenses for airlines.

(Updates with analyst commentary in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.