(Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Justice has initiated an antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The probe opens a new layer of scrutiny on the largest US health insurer that operates in pharmacy benefits, medical care, technology and other services. The company and the Justice Department both declined to comment.

UnitedHealth shares dropped as much as 2.5% on the news, and were down 0.7% in trading after US markets closed.

UnitedHealth has drawn criticism for years as it has expanded its reach across the health-care system. Best known for its UnitedHealthcare insurance unit that covers more than 47 million Americans, it gets a growing share of revenue and profits from health-services businesses under its Optum arm.

Optum’s clinics, home-care services, drug plans and pharmacies frequently provide services to UnitedHealthcare members, allowing the company to turn expenses in its insurance business into revenue for Optum. That arrangement has helped power UnitedHealth’s growth over rivals, a strategy that competitors have attempted to replicate. But the arrangement has also drawn criticism from antitrust regulators.

A local news outlet in New York, the Examiner News, reported on Monday that UnitedHealth faced the antitrust probe. The Wall Street Journal reported the investigation Tuesday.

