US Hiring Slows to Weakest Pace Since Start of Year in ADP Data

(Bloomberg) -- Hiring at US companies grew in May at the slowest pace since the start of the year, restrained by a steep decline in factory payrolls and adding to evidence of a cooling in the labor market.

Private payrolls increased 152,000 last month, according to the ADP Research Institute. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 175,000 increase.

“Job gains and pay growth are slowing going into the second half of the year,” Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in a statement. “The labor market is solid, but we’re monitoring notable pockets of weakness tied to both producers and consumers.”

Manufacturing firms cut 20,000 jobs, the most since July. Professional and business services companies also shed workers, by the most in more than a year. Employment in mining and information decreased, while hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector was the slowest since November.

ADP’s report adds to signs that the labor market is gradually cooling. Job openings fell to the lowest level in over three years in April, based on government data this week. While hiring has slowed, layoffs remain historically low, which is what Federal Reserve officials are looking for to help tame inflation without triggering a rise in unemployment.

Wage growth slowed for workers who changed jobs for the second month, to 7.8% from a year ago, in the ADP data, published Wednesday in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Earnings gains for workers who stayed in their job held at 5%, the slowest since 2021.

Fed policymakers and investors will get a fuller picture of employment Friday with the government’s May jobs report. Economists anticipate a 185,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, which include private- and public-sector jobs. That would be a slight uptick from April, but still well below the early months of the year.

ADP bases its findings on payroll data covering more than 25 million US private-sector employees.

