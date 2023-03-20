(Bloomberg) -- The US and the Philippines on Monday showcased the benefits of a recently expanded defense deal through a runway repair inside a key airbase, as America pushes for greater presence in the Southeast Asian nation.

The two countries are targeting to complete later this year the US-funded rehabilitation of the runway inside Basa Air Base north of Manila, among the five original sites chosen to implement the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, Philippine Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez said Monday at the project’s groundbreaking.

The $24-million plan that will enable the runway to host bigger aircraft and to operate at night is “EDCA in action” and “the latest project to strengthen” the two nations’ alliance, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said at the same event. The military deal also helps boost the domestic economy by tapping local companies and materials, she said.

The implementation of EDCA “is now in full swing” and that “moving forward, we hope the US will consider more projects” that will strengthen the Philippines’ capability to protect its sovereignty, Galvez said in his speech. The repair will make the runway an ideal site for joint exercises, he added.

For Major General Ramon Guiang, acting commanding general of the Philippine Air Force, the project supports the nation’s defense modernization and enhances its interoperability with the US. Washington has so far allocated $83.1 million to implement EDCA, with 15 projects in different phases, said Galvez.

The US last month secured access to four more Philippine military sites, as tensions with Beijing over Taiwan and the South China Sea persist. The move is part of a 2014 pact which allows the US to rotate its troops for prolonged stays as well as build and operate in Philippine bases. Five sites were initially identified to implement the agreement.

China has criticized the deal, with its embassy in Manila describing it as part of US’ attempt to “encircle and contain” Beijing. The agreement has also triggered opposition among Philippine officials, including the president’s sister — Senator Imee Marcos — who raised concern that the Southeast Asian nation might be embroiled if US-China tensions over Taiwan escalate.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is bolstering the Philippines’ longstanding defense alliance with the US. Manila is expanding its military exercises with American troops, and also plans to restart patrols with the US in the disputed waters.

Philippine envoy to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez earlier on Monday described EDCA as “a key pillar of our bilateral defense and military cooperation.”

--With assistance from Siegfrid Alegado.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.