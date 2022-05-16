(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession Goldman Sachs will allow senior staff to take an unlimited number of vacation days, the latest move by a Wall Street bank to retain talent in a heated job market

China’s economy is paying the price for the government’s Covid Zero policy, with industrial output and consumer spending sliding to the worst levels since the pandemic began China’s rare cut to the interest rate for new mortgages may not be enough to revive an ever-worsening property slump

India’s move to restrict wheat exports is reverberating through global agricultural markets, exposing just how tight global supplies are after the war in Ukraine and threatening to drive up food prices even more

The UK is fast becoming the epicenter of the global stagflation crisis, as the Bank of England’s policy-tightening campaign and the soaring cost of living put the world’s fifth-biggest economy on the verge of recession

The European Central Bank will raise interest rates three times this year in a bid to quell inflation, according to economists polled by Bloomberg

The European Union cut its prediction for 2022 euro-area growth and almost doubled its estimate for inflation The euro area’s pandemic recovery would almost grind to a halt, while prices would surge even more quickly if there are serious disruptions to natural-gas supplies from Russia

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week: Time to Gauge 80-Day Inflation Shock Around the World: Eco Week

