(Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned three shipping companies located in the United Arab Emirates for allegedly violating the $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil in its second round of penalties for apparent breaches of the measure.

The Treasury Department said that three vessels — the Kazan, the Ligovsky Prospect and the NS Century — engaged in the export of Russian oil above the cap after it took effect last December. The ships used services provided by US persons while transporting the oil, a violation of the measure, Treasury said.

The companies that owned the ships, which are all based in the UAE, were sanctioned for their involvement and the vessels were identified as blocked property. The companies are Kazan Shipping Inc., Progress Shipping Company Ltd. and Gallion Navigation Inc., Treasury said.

The tankers are ultimately owned by Sovcomflot, the state-run Russian tanker company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As such, it’s hard to gauge how damaging the Treasury sanctions will be in practice.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement that the department will remain “unyielding” in pursuing violators of the price cap, which was imposed by the Group of Seven nations last year and will hold shipping companies and vessels accountable for not complying if they use western service providers.

Last week, Treasury sent notices to 30 ship management companies asking about approximately 100 vessels the department suspects may have violated the cap.

Earlier: US Asks About 100 Tankers in Russia Oil Cap Violations Probe

The G-7 imposed a $60-a-barrel cap on crude purchases in December and other thresholds for refined fuels in February. The measures require shipowners to get attestations from traders that the oil didn’t breach the limit. If it did, they’re not allowed to provide services.

But oil is now trading well above the price cap and Russia has built up a large shadow fleet of tankers while shifting its exports to countries such as India.

The US imposed its first sanctions in connection with the measure on October 12.

US Imposes First Sanctions Over Russia Oil Cap as Impact Fades

(Adds tankers’ Russian ownership in fourth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.