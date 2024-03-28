(Bloomberg) -- US intelligence officials told American lawmakers in February that the pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec Co. transferred a client’s intellectual property to Chinese authorities without permission, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

The information was provided to about a dozen senators working on a bill that could restrict business with Chinese biotech companies on national security grounds, according to the report. Reuters didn’t disclose the name of WuXi’s client or the specifics of the information that was shared with Beijing.

WuXi didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. The company told Reuters that it wasn’t aware of any unauthorized information transfers and that the safety of customers’ information was of utmost importance.

WuXi has previously denied any improper ties to the Chinese government or military, and has said the US allegations against it were misinformed.

