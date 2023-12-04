(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration may not be able to take full advantage of the recent drop in oil prices as it seeks to refill its depleted crude oil reserve, the Energy Department’s No. 2 official said Monday.

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve stands at its lowest level since the 1980s, but physical constraints and maintenance at the network of underground caverns along the US Gulf Coast have been limiting the amount the Energy Department can purchase to about 3 million barrels a month, Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said.

“That is the physical limit of how much we can buy back,” Turk said in a Bloomberg TV interview on the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference. “We hope we can bring more capacity on line at these price levels to buy as much as we can to refill. We will buy back as much as we possibly can, but there are some physical constraints.”

Oil prices have posted back-to-back monthly declines as supplies from non-OPEC countries ballooned, while the outlook for demand growth has softened. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.8% Monday to $73.45 a barrel, the lowest since Nov. 16.

