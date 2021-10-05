Vaccine Laggard Romania Running Out of ICU Beds as Cases Peak

(Bloomberg) -- Romania is running out of beds in intensive-care units designated for patients suffering from the coronavirus as cases spike to a new daily record.

The European Union’s second-least-vaccinated country had 1,480 patients in ICUs on Tuesday. It also reported more than 15,000 daily cases and over 250 deaths.

Romania suspended all non-essential surgeries and medical procedures. Some 130 ICU beds are still reserved for potentially severe coronavirus cases.

