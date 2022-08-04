(Bloomberg) -- Mukaya Panich has been named chief executive officer at SCB 10X, the digital technology investment and venture capital arm of Thailand’s SCB X, making her one of the few women to take a top position in the field.

Panich joined SCB 10X in early 2020 as chief venture and investment officer and will continue to hold those titles along with CEO, according to a statement from the company Thursday. Pailin Vichakul, SCB 10X’s partner and head of strategic planning has been promoted to chief operating officer and will report directly to Panich, according to the statement.

The venture-investing field is seeing increased gender diversity, but numbers of women are still low. About 15.4% of general partners in the US were women as of Sept. 30, according to a report from Pitchbook, though that’s up from 12% as of November 2019.

Under Panich, SCB 10X will continue to focus on venture capital and venture building in areas like blockchain, decentralized finance, Web3, the metaverse and Deep Tech, the company said in the statement.

“We would like to bring blockchain and crypto to connect with real-world use cases and want to continue to find ways to integrate DeFi” with traditional finance,” Panich said in a message Thursday.

