Apr 14, 2022
Vietnam Police Detain Deputy Foreign Minister For Alleged Bribes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Police detained Vietnam Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister To Anh Dung as part of an investigation into bribery accusations while he organized repatriation flights for Vietnamese abroad during the pandemic, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on its website.
A former officer of the public security ministry’s immigration department and an officer at the health ministry have been detained in the investigation, according to the statement.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and health ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The government has organized about 800 repatriation fights that have brought home more than 200,000 Vietnamese from over 60 countries and territories, VnExpress news website reported. Police have also detained several other officials in the foreign affairs ministry’s consular department during its investigation, the news website reported.
Dung was assigned to be Vietnam’s ambassador to Japan and the Marshall Islands in January, a position which he has yet to take, the newspaper Nguoi Lao Dong reported.
