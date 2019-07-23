Visa gets boost from non-U.S. consumers as spending misses

Visa Inc. (V.N), the world’s largest payments network, got a boost from consumers outside the U.S. even as total spending on its cards missed analysts’ estimates.

Growth in overseas spending on Visa cards bounced in the fiscal third quarter, rising 7%, the company announced Tuesday. That beat the 6.65 per cent gain that analysts expected.

Key Insights

Investors keep a close eye on growth in cross-border spending, which produces higher fees for San Francisco-based Visa. Total spending on the firm’s cards climbed to US$2.23 trillion, missing the US$2.28 trillion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The company had to spend more to lure retailers and banks and help drive consumer spending to its network. Visa set aside US$1.55 billion on client incentives in the fiscal third quarter, a 12 per cent increase, compared with the US$1.63 billion average of analyst estimates.

The firm continues to expect revenue to climb by a percentage in the “low double digits,” while profit should climb by a percentage in the “low twenties.” Operating expenses in the firm’s fiscal 2019 should increase in the “low single digits.”

Market Reaction

Visa fell as low as US$176.52 in extended trading in New York before recovering most of the loss. The firm’s shares have gained 37 per cent this year, outpacing the 32 per cent advance of the 67-company S&P 500 Information Technology Index.

