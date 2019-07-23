40m ago
Visa gets boost from non-U.S. consumers as spending misses
Bloomberg News,
Visa Inc. (V.N), the world’s largest payments network, got a boost from consumers outside the U.S. even as total spending on its cards missed analysts’ estimates.
Growth in overseas spending on Visa cards bounced in the fiscal third quarter, rising 7%, the company announced Tuesday. That beat the 6.65 per cent gain that analysts expected.
Key Insights
- Investors keep a close eye on growth in cross-border spending, which produces higher fees for San Francisco-based Visa. Total spending on the firm’s cards climbed to US$2.23 trillion, missing the US$2.28 trillion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
- The company had to spend more to lure retailers and banks and help drive consumer spending to its network. Visa set aside US$1.55 billion on client incentives in the fiscal third quarter, a 12 per cent increase, compared with the US$1.63 billion average of analyst estimates.
- The firm continues to expect revenue to climb by a percentage in the “low double digits,” while profit should climb by a percentage in the “low twenties.” Operating expenses in the firm’s fiscal 2019 should increase in the “low single digits.”
Market Reaction
- Visa fell as low as US$176.52 in extended trading in New York before recovering most of the loss. The firm’s shares have gained 37 per cent this year, outpacing the 32 per cent advance of the 67-company S&P 500 Information Technology Index.
Learn More
- “Visa had an excellent third quarter in terms of accelerating business growth while advancing our strategy through acquisitions, investments and partnerships,” Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in the statement.