(Bloomberg) -- In a low-key second-floor office in the heart of Dubai’s bustling financial center, bankers working for Moelis & Co. are busier than ever — so much so that the firm has had to tear down walls to add desks for its expansion drive.

In the otherwise stark workplace, shelves are covered with Lucite deal tombstones featuring equity offerings and deals by Middle Eastern companies — from Saudi Arabia’s petroleum behemoth Aramco to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Envious rivals whisper that Moelis has turned its Middle Eastern operation into one of the bank’s biggest revenue generators per employee — no mean feat in a part of the world that's not known for big fees.

This all reflects the frenzy of dealmaking that’s gripped the Middle East while bankers elsewhere suffer a dearth of business. Gulf initial public offerings have raised more than $30 billion over the last two years, and Moelis — a minnow by Wall Street standards — has worked on more than half of those that hired independent financial advisers.

That, bankers say, is the payoff for years of relationship building by its founder Ken Moelis. But it has also involved big compromises and risks. The Wall Street veteran chose to maintain his relationship with Saudi Arabia’s government in the aftermath of the 2018 killing of government critic Jamal Khashoggi. He’s also stuck through dramatic downturns in Dubai. More recently, the widening Israel-Hamas war has offered fresh reminders of the challenges of a region susceptible to political turbulence and frequent boom-and-bust cycles.

Boutique banks like Moelis “can be more flexible in navigating different markets and taking hiring opportunities as they arise,” said George Traub, founder of Lumina Capital Advisers, a Dubai-based mid-market corporate adviser. But pricing in the risks of upheaval in the Gulf can also be particularly difficult, he said, “as non-linear outcomes are possible.”

Bigger Competitors

Ken Moelis still sees the Middle East as crucial for his New York-based firm’s wider business and he will continue to focus on it, according to people familiar with the matter. It’s been sharply overshadowed by bigger competitors elsewhere. In Europe, it ranked No. 22 on M&A advisory last year, while in Asia Pacific, that ranking drops to No. 35. In all, the firm makes less than $1 billion in annual revenue globally — largely driven by its US business.

Even though IPOs globally tumbled to their lowest level in more than a decade in 2023, the Middle East had one of its best years on record as governments racing to make their economies less oil reliant sold stakes in state-owned firms. The deals have continued despite the Israel-Hamas war, and the wealthiest Gulf countries have barely been affected.

Ken Moelis, 65, has already stuck with the Middle East through thick and thin. In 2009, he boarded a plane to pitch for a $25 billion restructuring of state holding company Dubai World as it teetered on the brink of default. His firm ended up advising the government on the complex restructuring plan involving more than 70 creditors.

That agreement cemented his reputation with some of the United Arab Emirates’ top officials and laid the foundations for more transactions.

But he’s also made public relations outreaches that were harder for bigger banks to make because of their global profile.

In October 2018, Ken Moelis and the firm’s Vice Chairman Eric Cantor stood out as two of the only top US financiers who attended Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference in Riyadh, just weeks after the murder of Khashoggi by government agents in the Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denied involvement, but many businessmen and investors shunned the country in the wake of the brutal killing.

Most of Moelis’s Wall Street peers, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and BlackRock Inc.’s boss Larry Fink, pulled out of the event amid the controversy. That move earned Moelis the trust of the kingdom’s top decision makers in a region known to reward loyalty, the people said.

The firm has “built strong relationships with the region’s decision makers and has been involved in some landmark deals which put them on the map,” said Tom de Waele, Bain & Co Inc.’s managing partner for the Middle East. “Once you have established the right track record and level of trust with key decision makers, you see a fly wheel effect kicking in.”

Biggest Advisor

The bank is now one of the biggest global investment banking operations in the Middle East, with double the number of advisors than some bigger Wall Street competitors. Besides IPOs, it’s also active in regional M&A and advises firms that are conducting strategic reviews. Restructurings are another of its key offerings in the region.

Despite its large footprint, the bank has only four managing directors in the region and relies heavily on a cadre of more junior executive directors, vice presidents and associates. The Middle East and North Africa office is led by Rami Touma, a former Credit Suisse banker, who is also a Harley Davidson aficionado.

Moelis’s success in the Gulf is partly due to the commitment of its top US management, the people familiar with the matter said. Its founder and Cantor, a former US politician-turned banker, fly to the Middle East three-to-four times a year to pitch ideas. Their regular presence draws clients in a region where decisions are typically made by royals and a handful of top advisers, the people said.

Still, fees in the region can sometimes be lower than expected. Moelis was among the banks that arranged Aramco’s $29 billion IPO in 2019. Analysts at the time predicted the offering could generate “tens of millions of dollars” in fees for Moelis, but in the end banks shared a fee pool of just over $100 million, an unusually small amount relative to the deal’s size.

Moelis didn’t comment for this story and doesn’t disclose revenue from the Middle East, which are dwarfed by those from Europe and the Americas.

Speaking at the 2018 event in Riyadh, Ken Moelis described relationships as a company’s most valuable asset — even if there’s no way to account for them on the balance sheet.

Gulf leaders have welcomed Moelis’s loyalty. At the Qatar Economic Forum last May, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud greeted Ken as “my guy,” and praised him for being much better than the other bankers advising the kingdom on the Aramco IPO.

At the same conference, the Wall Street veteran praised the Middle East’s ability to “make decisions, operate quickly, cut through the red tape, and lastly, think long term” without having “to deal with union problems.”

“This is one of the few places in the world that’s actually making investments for the next five to 10 years,” he said.

Regional Bets

Still, Moelis’s first-mover advantage in the Middle East is being eroded as more and more rivals muscle in on the deal surge and the more than $2 trillion held by sovereign wealth funds. Rothschild & Co. has also been involved in landmark deals for years, rivaling Moelis in size and access to key clients. The boutique moved a senior equity capital markets banker to Dubai from Hong Kong in late 2022 to capture a bigger slice of the IPO boom. Advisory specialists from Lazard Ltd. to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are also beefing up teams.

The IPO market in the Gulf is relatively insulated from regional geopolitical risk, and in areas like local technology and services continues to be “a magnet for new growing companies that need capital,’’ said Karen Young, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.

Since opening its hub in the Dubai International Financial Centre in 2011 and hiring JPMorgan veteran Yorick Van Slingelandt, Moelis’s regional business has grown from an eight-person team to a workforce of about 45.

But not all of Moelis’s bets in the region have paid off. The company was involved in a number of deals involving special-purpose acquisition companies, most of which were pulled.

Meanwhile, although rivals begrudgingly acknowledge Moelis’s success in the region, they also say it has sometimes operated more like a consultancy than an investment bank to win more lucrative work on big-ticket deals. It also charges a rolling fee for strategic advice — a model that’s fairly unique to the Middle East where rulers with grand ambitions surround themselves with consultants, according to executives.

Last year, Moelis appointed Moaath Alangari to run its office in Riyadh after securing a license to operate in the kingdom, giving the firm a front-row seat to the crown prince’s ambitious plans.

“The risks for boutiques like Moelis is that they’ve doubled down on Saudi Arabia and the region as one of their key growth markets, given the potential,” said Lumina’s Traub. “It would be interesting to see whether when deal activity picks up in 2024 across Europe and the US if that investment thesis is still valid and how the key resources are deployed.”

--With assistance from Fareed Sahloul and Ben Bartenstein.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.