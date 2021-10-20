35m ago
Weidmann Exit, RBA Under Pressure, Fed’s Modest Growth: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Jens Weidmann’s decision to quit as Bundesbank president offers a unique opportunity to reshape the inflation-fighting institution
- Weidmann’s greatest impact at the ECB may be felt at the Governing Council’s meeting in December, says Bloomberg Economics
- Australia’s central bank is facing pressure for the type of review that’s been conducted at institutions from Washington to Wellington
- The U.S. economy grew at a “modest to moderate rate” while some districts noted growth slowed on supply constraints, the Fed said
- The U.K. sealed a trade deal with New Zealand, its latest post-Brexit accord as it seeks new economic allies after leaving the EU
- Global demand for Taiwanese products defied headwinds and predictions of a slowdown as export orders accelerated
- Inflation concerns rather than exuberance about the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF is driving the digital currency to record highs
- Bloomberg Economics examine which emerging markets are most at risk from rising commodity prices and higher rates
- Mexico and the IMF are discussing a plan to reduce the nation’s $63 billion precautionary credit line by 20%
- The next recession could come courtesy of the Fed, Stephanie Flanders says in her weekly Podcast
- The U.S. blasted China’s trade policy, accusing its economic rival of failing to play by the rules of global commerce for two decades
