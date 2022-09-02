(Bloomberg) -- The White House will ask Congress to provide additional aid for Ukraine in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, as officials warn that earlier monies are running out with the effort to combat Russia’s invasion now past its six-month mark.

The administration is seeking $11.7 billion in security and economic assistance for Ukraine in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, along with $2 billion aimed at helping to prevent domestic energy costs from going up as Russian President Vladimir Putin squeezes supplies.

The Ukraine-related funds are urgently needed, an administration official told reporters Friday in a call detailing the Office of Management and Budget’s priorities. President Joe Biden in May signed legislation providing $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. But those funds were only intended to last through September.

“To date, roughly three-quarters of the direct military and budgetary support that Congress previously provided for Ukraine has been disbursed or committed, with even more expected by the end of the fiscal year,” OMB said in a release.

The funding request for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 will seek $7.2 billion for the Defense Department. Of those funds, $4.5 billion will be for equipment for Ukraine and to replenish the Pentagon’s stocks, with $2.7 billion for other military, intelligence, and defense support. The White House is seeking $4.5 billion for the State Department and USAID to continue support for Ukraine’s government.

The $2 billion energy-related request includes $1.5 billion for uranium to fuel US nuclear reactors -- with the aim of offsetting any decrease in Russian energy supplies -- and $500 million to modernize the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to the OMB.

Covid Funding

The administration also is seeking billions in additional funding to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and monkeypox, as well as for disaster aid.

The White House will formally ask lawmakers to add the overall $47.1 billion request to a stopgap funding measure to keep the government running beyond Sept. 30. The requests would provide sufficient funding for three months — the rest of calendar year 2022.

The White House request includes $22.4 billion to combat Covid, including for testing, speeding up research and development of next-generation vaccines, and preparing for future variants.

Previous negotiations on a Covid supplemental spending bill stalled in part over the Biden administration’s plan to end pandemic-era immigration restrictions.

The request comes as the US plans a September Covid booster push with shots that are reformulated to deal with omicron variants. The government does not have enough Covid funding to get through a possible surge in cases in this fall, the administration official told reporters Friday.

Officials also are also seeking $4.5 billion to fight the monkeypox outbreak, with $3.9 billion going to domestic resources and $600 million for international aid. The domestic portion includes $1.6 billion for vaccine and therapeutic procurement.

Kentucky -- the home state of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell -- would be among the beneficiaries of the $6.5 billion disaster aid request, after the state experienced extreme flooding. The request includes $2.9 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund.

OMB Director Shalanda Young said in a blog post Friday that a short-term stopgap will be necessary but that she was “confident that Congress can reach a funding agreement” later in the year.

(Updates with details throughout on Covid, monkeypox, disaster aid requests)

