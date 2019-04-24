Apr 24, 2019
WHO Tells Parents That Infants and Toddlers Need Regular Exercise
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Attention mom and dad: More physical activity, less sedentary screen time and sufficient sleep are the recommendation of new World Health Organization guidelines for healthy infants and toddlers.
The United Nations-backed agency’s guidance to caregivers covers infants (less than 1 year); children 1–2 years; and children 3–4 years. Prior WHO recommendations covered ages 5-17, 18-64 and over 65 years.
Guidelines in Brief
Infants (less than 1 year) should:
- At least 30 minutes in prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake
- Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., prams/strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a care giver’s back)
- Screen time is not recommended
- Have 14–17 hours (0–3 months of age) or 12–16 hours (4–11 months of age) of good quality sleep, including naps
Children 1–2 years of age should:
- Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, including moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day; more is better
- Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., prams/ strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a care giver’s back) or sit for extended periods of time. Sedentary screen time is not recommended
- Have 11–14 hours of good quality sleep, including naps, with regular sleep and wake-up times
Children 3–4 years of age should:
- Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, of which at least 60 minutes is moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day; more is better
- Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., prams/strollers) or sit for extended periods of time. Sedentary screen time should be no more than 1 hour; less is better
- Have 10–13 hours of good quality sleep, which may include a nap, with regular sleep and wake-up times
To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Tanzi in Washington at atanzi@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kristy Scheuble at kmckeaney@bloomberg.net, Vincent Del Giudice
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.