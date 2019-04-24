WHO Tells Parents That Infants and Toddlers Need Regular Exercise

(Bloomberg) -- Attention mom and dad: More physical activity, less sedentary screen time and sufficient sleep are the recommendation of new World Health Organization guidelines for healthy infants and toddlers.

The United Nations-backed agency’s guidance to caregivers covers infants (less than 1 year); children 1–2 years; and children 3–4 years. Prior WHO recommendations covered ages 5-17, 18-64 and over 65 years.

Guidelines in Brief

Infants (less than 1 year) should:

At least 30 minutes in prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake

Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., prams/strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a care giver’s back) Screen time is not recommended

Have 14–17 hours (0–3 months of age) or 12–16 hours (4–11 months of age) of good quality sleep, including naps

Children 1–2 years of age should:

Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, including moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day; more is better

Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., prams/ strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a care giver’s back) or sit for extended periods of time. Sedentary screen time is not recommended

Have 11–14 hours of good quality sleep, including naps, with regular sleep and wake-up times

Children 3–4 years of age should:

Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, of which at least 60 minutes is moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day; more is better

Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., prams/strollers) or sit for extended periods of time. Sedentary screen time should be no more than 1 hour; less is better

Have 10–13 hours of good quality sleep, which may include a nap, with regular sleep and wake-up times

