(Bloomberg) -- A court-appointed administrator and creditors have decided to let managers at the largest unit of Rene Benko’s Signa group stay in their roles as the insolvent property conglomerate seeks to raise funds for restructuring efforts.

The insolvency administrator for Signa Prime did not provide details about how the company is attempting to secure the €300 million ($328 million) it claims is needed for the overhaul, according to Cornelia Wesenauer, a member of the creditor committee and regional head of insolvency at the AKV Europa association. Wesenauer spoke with reporters after a creditor meeting at the Vienna Commercial Court.

The company has enough funding to continue in self-managed insolvency, she said, and a smaller committee of creditors will assess which properties can be sold to generate additional funds.

The Abel law firm, which is acting as Signa Prime’s insolvency administrator, also released a statement confirming the continued restructuring efforts.

Signa Prime can continue to be self-managed, said lawyer Norbert Abel, adding that there are no obstacles for now that should stand in the way of approving a restructuring plan. “In the interest of creditors, the principal is restructuring before dismantling.”

Despite getting the green light to move forward with a potential restructuring, the Austrian property empire’s future remains unclear, with lawyers and creditors still trying to untangle a complex web of indebtedness in order to assess whether such a move is possible.

Administrators have primarily been focused on understanding how liquidity could flow from the sale of individual projects properties toward the parent, Wesenauer said.

Monday’s meeting was the first of its kind for Signa Prime, which over the course of two decades lapped up about €20 billion of prime European real estate assets, including the Selfridges department store in London and Berlin’s KaDeWe. Signa Development, the group’s other major property unit, will hold its first creditor meeting at 3 p.m. in Vienna.

The clock began ticking for Signa Prime and Development when they filed for insolvency on Dec. 28. Both companies were granted 90 days to convince a majority of creditors to back a restructuring plan that will pay back at least 30% of liabilities within two years, though an extension would be possible on technical grounds.

As the largest corporate insolvency in Austria’s history, Signa’s meltdown could pit some of the world’s most prominent creditors — including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and a broad range of European banks — against company management and core shareholders such as Rene Benko and construction tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner.

On Saturday, supervisory board chair Alfred Gusenbauer sought to temper criticism over the role of Signa management in the financial meltdown, pointing instead to headwinds in the broader property market and misguided retail investments.

--With assistance from Libby Cherry.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.