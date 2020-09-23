With trick-or-treating in doubt, experts say Halloween sales could be weak

HALIFAX -- A Halloween night that falls on both a Saturday and a full moon would normally be ideal for spooky festivities, driving up sales of candy, costumes and decorations.

But with cases of COVID-19 on the rise, experts expect retailers to see soft demand for Halloween supplies as plans are scaled back and trick-or-treating is questioned altogether.

They add that sales related to the spooky celebration may also serve as an indicator for what retailers can expect this Christmas, the largest shopping season of the year.

Farla Efros, president of HRC Retail Advisory, says Halloween is a significant portion of business for many retailers and candy makers.

She says the lack of gatherings, office parties and trick-or-treating could lead to soft sales for retailers from grocers to specialty Halloween pop-up stores.

Retail analyst Bruce Winder says families and friends might plan their own "bubble Halloween" like a backyard celebration or scary movie night.

He says while people will still buy some candy, decorations and costumes, it likely won't be as profitable a season as usual for retailers and candy manufacturers.

