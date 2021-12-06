Woman Who Flew in Private Jet to Capitol Riot Wants to Lose 30 Pounds in Federal Prison

(Bloomberg) -- A real estate agent from Texas who boasted that she flew on a private jet to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 to participate in the Capitol riot says she hopes to use her 60-day sentence to lose 30 pounds.

Read the FBI’s Statement of Facts in the Jennifer Ryan case here.

Jenna Ryan was sentenced on November 4 to 60 days incarceration and fined $1,500 for her role in the riot. Ryan took to TikTok Sunday, to share with her followers how she hopes to spend her time behind bars. In the video, she says: “The only thing that I can see that’s good about having to go to prison is that I’m going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox.” Ryan’s personal website describes her as an activist and author. She didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Ryan entered a plea deal for what she tweeted was “one of the best days of my life.” Her sentence is lighter than others charged, like Jacob Chansley — the self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman.” Chansley was sentenced to 41 months.

Read More: The ‘QAnon Shaman’ Is Appealing the Result of His Own Guilty Plea

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.