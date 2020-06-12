Warner Bros. pushed back two of the summer’s most anticipated movies, delaying theater chains’ attempts to get back to normal after the coronavirus shutdown.

“Tenet,” a Christopher Nolan thriller that had been slated for July 17, will now open on July 31, the AT&T Inc.-owned studio said on Friday. And “Wonder Woman 1984” was moved to Oct. 2 from Aug. 14.

U.S. states have begun giving movie theaters permission to reopen, but there haven’t been new films to show. Though the Russell Crowe road-rage picture “Unhinged” is slated for early July, “Tenet” was seen as the first major test of whether a blockbuster can attract audiences in a COVID-19 world.

Walt Disney Co.’s “Mulan” remake now looks to become the first tentpole movie of the summer. Unless it too is delayed, that film debuts on July 24.

Studios have been rescheduling films — sometimes multiple times — since the pandemic swept the globe this year. That’s created a traffic jam of movies in late 2020 and 2021, and a “Wonder Woman” release in October will only add to that.

Their reopening efforts have been complicating by requirements for social distancing, which means they are only able to fill a portion of the seats in their auditoriums.

In lieu of debuting “Tenet” on July 17, Warner Bros. will release a 10th anniversary edition of another Nolan film, “Inception.”

“It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’s fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’s’ opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary,” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. pictures group, said in a statement.