Yellen lines up former SEC official Nisanci as chief of staff

Janet Yellen’s chief of staff at the Treasury Department will be Didem Nisanci, an executive at Bloomberg LP, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Nisanci has been offered the job and accepted, the people said.

Nisanci is global head of public policy for Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. If Yellen is confirmed as Treasury secretary, Nisanci will be one of her closest aides. Her appointment doesn’t require Senate confirmation.

Nisanci didn’t respond to emails and phone messages requesting comment and President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team declined to comment. A spokesperson for Bloomberg LP declined to comment.

Nisanci, 47, was chief of staff at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under President Barack Obama and worked for Promontory Financial Group before joining Bloomberg in 2018. She previously worked as staff director on the Senate banking committee and served in the Treasury Department from 1998-2001 as a deputy assistant secretary.