{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Aug 21, 2018

    Yellow Pages sells RedFlagDeals to VerticalScope for $12M

    The Canadian Press

    RedFlagDeals

    RedFlagDeals , Image courtesy of RedFlagDeals via Facebook

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - Yellow Pages Ltd. (Y.TO) says that its wholly-owned subsidiary has reached a deal to sell its RedFlagDeals division to VerticalScope Inc. for $12 million.

    The payment will be made in two instalments, half the total when the transaction closes around Aug. 22 and the rest when unspecified conditions are met.

    Yellow Pages CEO David Eckert says the sale frees up resources that will be devoted to its core business.

    The Montreal-based company has been working to transform itself from a publisher of printed directories to a digital model.

    In addition to the Yellow Pages print directories, its online properties include YP.ca, Canada411.ca, 411.ca, Bookenda.com and YP Shopwise.

    The Toronto Star owns a majority interest in VerticalScope.