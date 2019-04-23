(Bloomberg) -- Holly Golightly is headed to Beverly Hills just prior to Mother’s Day.Jewelry shop Tiffany & Co. plans to open a pop-up café outside of its Rodeo Drive store on May 4 and 5, the company announced Monday. This is the latest effort for 181-year-old jeweler to attract new business, following disappointing sales growth in recent months as Chinese tourists cut back on spending. Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo has acknowledged that a Chinese customs crackdown has resulted in the nation’s travelers spending less abroad, a problem facing luxury companies in Europe and across the U.S. With a pop-up eatery in Los Angeles, the company is following the pattern of its success with the wildly popular Blue Box Cafe in its Manhattan flagship, which offers breakfast, lunch, or tea—with plenty of opportunity to shop alongside. The Rodeo Drive pop-up will offer a prix fixe breakfast for $45 a person, with all proceeds donated to the nonprofit Baby2Baby, which provides children living in poverty with necessities such as diapers and clothing.Breakfast features croissants for the table, a main course, and three beverages per person including a mimosa (which should make for some pleasant Mother’s Day shopping afterward, if you venture inside). It’s all served on the signature Tiffany blue china, which matches the surrounding décor. There will even be Tiffany & Co. Hollywood stars incorporated into the cobblestone outside, in a nod to its L.A. location. You can make reservations through Resy for groups of up to four people. But even if you can’t manage to snag a spot, there will still be a custom newspaper stand and Tiffany blue coffee cart serving complimentary coffee. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

To contact the author of this story: Claire Ballentine in New York at cballentine@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Justin Ocean at jocean1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.