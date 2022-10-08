(Bloomberg) -- Ready for another week? Here’s something to help get you prepped.

The big gathering: President Xi Jinping presides over a final meeting of China’s top leaders this week before the big Communist Party congress starts on Oct. 16, which is set to hand him a norm-busting third term in power. Party bigwigs will review Xi's speech for the start of the congress, a once-in-five-years address that China watchers pore over for indications of shifting priorities in the world’s second-biggest economy. Read here how Xi’s decade in power has changed China, and the world.

The big trade: In the stock market, all eyes will also be on China, which restarts trading after the Golden Week holiday, during which markets elsewhere went on a wild ride. The vacation offered some respite for Chinese traders battered by weeks of selloffs, but any early gains may fizzle out after a slump in holiday spending heaped more gloom on a market wracked by Covid lockdowns, real estate woes and US-China tensions. Here’s what to expect when trading resumes on Monday morning.

The big splurge: Japan opens visa-free travel this week for vaccinated tourists, after keeping borders mostly closed to visitors since the start of the pandemic. Pent-up demand and a weak yen could generate a rush of travelers and those who visited before Covid will find a lot of changes. If you come soon, you could get to experience some cool places before the hordes arrive.

The big crunch: Beijing has been doing all it can to offset the crippling economic effect of the government’s Covid Zero policy. We’ll get an indication of how that’s going with the release of China’s credit data — how much banks are lending. Regulators are trying to encourage loans to relieve pressure from the housing slump, lockdowns and weakening exports, but banks traditionally pull back on loans at the end of the third quarter, with the net result that credit may have flat-lined in September. China’s vital trade data will probably show export growth slowed, an indication of a weakening global economy.

The big flood: Pakistan’s devastating monsoon floods have killed around 1,700 people and affected 33 million, creating a major health emergency. Bloomberg Intelligence expects the central bank to keep rates unchanged at its meeting tomorrow to help the recovery, but the growth forecast for the year through next June has been slashed to 0.6% from 3.1%. Read here how the devastation is reviving calls for rich nations to pay for damage and suffering made worse by climate change.

The big (or not quite so big) shift: The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to tighten policy on Oct. 14 by recentering the trading band for its currency, though it may be less aggressive than previous moves. The trade-dependent city state controls fiscal policy through the Singapore dollar and a stronger currency will help counter higher costs of imported fuel and food.

The big opinion: With an influx of Hong Kong expats fleeing lockdowns and foreign investors buying apartments, Singapore’s real estate market has so far defied gravity. Not for long, writes Andy Mukherjee in Bloomberg Opinion. Even if international demand is undeterred, enthusiasm for Singapore condominiums will start to fade as ownership costs and new government rules deter local buyers.

