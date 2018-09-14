{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Zuckerberg to testify in November in investor suit

    Jef Feeley, Bloomberg News

    Mark Zuckerberg

    Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., departs the 'Tech For Good' meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. , Christophe Morin/Bloomberg

    Facebook Inc. (FB.O) co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is slated to appear before a judge Nov. 19 to explain why he dropped a plan to create non-voting shares, which would’ve allowed him to retain control of the world’s largest social-media company after selling most of his stake to fund charitable works.

    Delaware Chancery Court Judge Travis Laster had ordered Zuckerberg to travel to the east coast to testify in a lawsuit where investors are seeking to recoup legal fees incurred in stopping the plan.

    The investors’ lawyers are seeking US$129 million from the company. Facebook officials say they only deserve US$20 million. Laster wants to hear from Zuckerberg to help him decide the value of the legal fees.