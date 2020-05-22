(Bloomberg) -- It costs as little as $10 to win a chance at a face-to-face meeting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon.

Solomon is one of the more than 400 participants in the All-In Challenge raffle and auction, an online fundraiser to combat pandemic-related food insecurity.

The challenge was founded by Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadephia 76ers and executive chairman of Fanatics, which sells sports apparel and fan gear. More than $45 million has been raised so far, with all of the money going to five groups including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen. Items continue to be added, and Rubin plans to keep the challenge open through mid-June.

Each raffle entrant is limited to 200 chances -- the minimum is 10 chances at $1 a pop -- but those who wish to spend big money can bid on auction items. Deadlines for various offerings vary. The auction for a Super Bowl ring donated by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ended Thursday, raising just over $1 million., but raffle buyers have until Monday to win a chance to meet with Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella. Also on offer: a putting lesson from Tiger Woods, a date to play 18 holes with Phil Mickelson and lunch with the Kardashian sisters.

May 28 is the deadline to buy chances to meet with Solomon, who posted a video on the entry website describing what he has in mind:

“If you want to come visit Goldman Sachs, have lunch with me, meet some of my team, walk around on our trading floor, get an opportunity to pitch your big idea or get coaching on a business you’re running, this is for you,” he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.