(Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s top credit rating firms are fast exiting the business of assessing Chinese developers, citing inadequate information from the companies as the sector’s debt crisis intensifies.

Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service have withdrawn ratings on at least seven builders this week. They include CIFI Holdings Group Co. and Seazen Group Ltd., both of which were part of a select group of developers to recently sell debt with state guarantees. Others with withdrawn ratings include defaulted developers China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

The slew of ratings exits come as CIFI’s default this week raised questions about Beijing’s ability to contain the liquidity squeeze among developers it has intended to better support. The moves are also set to make investors’ decisions even more difficult given the already-murky pictures of some Chinese builders’ finances.

Fitch’s withdrawals involved CIFI, Seazen and China SCE Group Holdings Ltd., saying in each case the firms chose “to stop participating in the rating process.” In addition to Evergrande and Kaisa, Moody’s pulled its grades on Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Jingrui Holdings Ltd. Moody’s said in every instance “it believes it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information” to maintain its prior ratings on the builders.

