(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian prices for arabica coffee, the world’s most-popular variety, are headed for the biggest annual gain in records going back to 1996 after freakish weather hurt the crop in key farming regions. Severe drought and the worst freeze in decades did so much damage in the world’s top producer of beans that the growth potential has been crippled for at least the next two seasons. Global shipping snarls and swollen container and fertilizer prices are compounding cost pressures across the industry.

