(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV will book provisions of €982 million ($1.1 billion) as part of a planned settlement in the US to compensate claims following a recall of medical equipment that treats sleep apnea.

The funds set aside will cover the expected expense for a medical monitoring class-action lawsuit and individual personal injury claims in the US, the company said Monday. The payments are expected in 2025 and will be funded from Philips’ cash flow generation.

Philips has been dealing with the faulty sleep therapy devices for some time and the issue remains partly unresolved. The company started a recall in June 2021, after health concerns due to disintegrating noise-dampening foam inside the machines designed to treat sleep apnea. The US Food and Drug Administration has labeled the fault a Class 1 issue, the most serious type.

Analysts had expected a larger cost for the latest settlements. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Holly Froum put the likely payments between $2 billion and $4.5 billion to settle personal-injury claims tied to the devices. The total costs for the sleep apnea recall are now around $5 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

As part of the issues, Philips was also ordered to suspend sales of the devices in the US after an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration in January. In addition, the company is being investigated by the US Department of Justice and has not yet made any financial provisions for that matter.

The company has stepped up patient safety checks across all of its products after the sleep apnea recall to preemptively address other possible issues. This has resulted in additional recalls of other products including some MRI devices and ventilators.

Philips also took a hit from a sweeping anti-graft campaign across China’s health-care sector last summer, in line with Beijing’s increasing focus on local and state-oriented procurement in medical technologies. Authorities across the country included strict domestic product requirements for many categories of device.

“The market in China continues to be impacted by the industry-wide anti-corruption measures initiated by the government and by subdued consumer demand,” Philips said in the statement.

Philips shares are down 6.3% so far this year. The company has lost more than half of its market value since the initiation of the sleep apnea recall.

The Amsterdam-based medical technology company’s comparable order intake decreased 3.8% in the first quarter driven by declines in China. It reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of €388 million, in line with the average estimate of €383 million in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

