(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung for talks on Monday, a test of how much the two may be willing to cooperate after the ruling party suffered a major election setback.

The meeting is seen as part of Yoon’s broader efforts to change his leadership style and reverse the impression of a top-down administration that doesn’t listen to the people. He has said he will look to narrow differences on ways to improve people’s livelihoods.

Yoon’s conservative People Power Party suffered a stinging defeat in the April 10 parliamentary election, which was widely seen as the only referendum on the president who has three years left in office. The governing party only managed 108 out of the 300 seats in the National Assembly, while Lee’s Democratic Party expanded its tally to 175 seats and is firmly in control of parliament.

A key item on the meeting agenda Monday is likely Lee’s proposal to spend 13 trillion won ($9.4 billion) on cash handouts for households as a way to boost flagging consumer demand in the economy. It remains to be seen whether Yoon and Lee will be able to reach an agreement.

“The meeting should be the first step in transforming national affairs by resolving people’s livelihood issues and overcoming internal and external crises,” Democratic Party spokesperson and lawmaker Sungjoon Park said in a statement on Sunday.

The PPP said in order for the meeting to achieve practical results, cooperation must be the foundation above all else. “One-sided, strong demands do not help the conversation in any way,” said party spokeperson Heeyong Jung.

Yoon’s support rating was most recently at 24%, just slightly up from an all-time low of 23% the week before, according to a weekly poll released by Gallup Korea on Friday. Respondents with an unfavorable view of Yoon faulted him for his management of the economy and his communication skills.

Lee faces multiple challenges as well. After losing to Yoon in the 2022 presidential race by a razor-thin margin, he was indicted over a variety of bribery and breach of duty charges.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Seoul.

