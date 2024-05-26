(Bloomberg) -- QatarEnergy signed a long-term urea supply deal with Koch Fertilizer LLC, a US-based fertilizer producer and supplier.

The 15-year agreement, starting in July 2024, is for the supply of as much as 0.74 million tons of urea per annum to Koch Fertilizer, QatarEnergy said in an emailed statement on Sunday. Under this agreement, urea of Qatari origin will be supplied into the agricultural sectors of the US and other international markets.

