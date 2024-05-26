(Bloomberg) -- India’s navy has started preparing for disaster relief as a cyclone nears West Bengal, according to an official statement.

“The Indian Navy remains vigilant and is closely monitoring the evolving situation to provide immediate and effective assistance in the wake of Cyclone Remal,” the statement from India’s ministry of defense said.

Two ships with disaster relief material and medical supplies are ready to be deployed. Kolkata’s international airport has suspended flights until 9am on Monday in anticipation of heavy winds and rainfall.

The cyclone is likely to intensify late Sunday evening, crossing Bangladesh and hitting coastal areas of West Bengal between Sagar Island and Khepupara. Wind speeds are expected to reach as much as 135 kilometers per hour, according to India’s meteorological department.

