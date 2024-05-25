(Bloomberg) -- A Chilean court ordered preventive detention for two men accused of starting a forest fire that killed more than 100 people, the country’s deadliest disaster since an earthquake in 2010.

The men were arrested on Friday. One is a former worker at the Chilean office in charge of policies for forests, the national forestry agency known as Conaf said in a statement. The other is a firefighter, according to local media outlets.

The fire in the Valparaiso region in February affected 16,000 people, in addition to those who died.

“There was direct intention in causing the fire, and at least, eventual intention in the result of death,” the court’s judge said during a hearing Saturday, according to El Mercurio. There was “concert between two people,” with knowledge about the way to spread the fire, the judge said.

The men were sent to the Santiago 1 prison, in Santiago de Chile, for the six months that the investigation is expected to last, according to El Mercurio.

The Valparaiso Prosecutor’s Office said during the Saturday hearing that it had found an artisanal device used to start the fire in the room of one of the detainees. One of the men arrested was also linked to six previous fires that affected the Peñuelas Reserve, prosecutor Osvaldo Ossandón said, citing the investigation.

