(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA raised its profit guidance for 2024 after it beat estimates in the first quarter.

“We posted excellent results that improve our outlook,” Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc said in a statement on Monday, adding that the lender now expects profit to post “double-digit growth” this year. That compares with a current analyst forecast for an increase of just 2.3%.

BBVA’s net income in the months through March jumped 19% from a year earlier to €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion), Spain’s second-largest lender said in a regulatory filling on Monday. That was well above the €1.95 billion estimated by analysts.

Like many European competitors, BBVA has been benefitting from the highest interest rates in recent memory, which have boosted lending margins and led to some of the highest earnings on record. While the effect is expected to level off as the European Central Bank prepares to relax monetary policy, bank profitability is likely to remain high, creating more room for investor payouts.

Read More: Europe’s Largest Banks Top €100 Billion Profit for First Time

BBVA also raised its core revenue outlook on the back of strong lending income in Spain, it said in a presentation on Monday.

First-quarter profit in the country jumped 37% from a year earlier, the lender said. Group net interest income rose 15% in the period.

BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres said in January the lender has €2.5 billion in excess capital, which it will keep returning to shareholders. The bank announced a share buyback worth €781 million on the same day.

Shares of BBVA are 34% higher so far this year, beating the Stoxx 600 Banks Index which is 17% up. They jumped 46% in 2023.

Rival Banco Santander SA is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday.

(Updates with details from statement throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.