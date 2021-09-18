(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi has abolished a requirement for visitors coming from other parts of the United Arab Emirates to show a negative Covid-19 test.

The changes, effective from Sunday, come after the Covid-19 infection rate in the UAE capital fell to 0.2% of total tests, the UAE’s official news agency reported, citing a decision by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee. Abu Dhabi already restricts entry to public venues including malls and beaches to people who are vaccinated or have tested negative for coronavirus under a green pass system.

The Covid testing requirements had largely affected people commuting between Abu Dhabi and Dubai for work.

“The committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures,” the statement said.

