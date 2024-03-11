(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is setting up a technology investment firm targeting deals in artificial intelligence and semiconductors that could surpass $100 billion in assets under management in a few years, according to people familiar with the matter.

The emirate on Monday unveiled the company called MGX, led by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and AI firm G42 as foundational partners. Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, who’s chief executive officer of Mubadala’s direct investments platform, will serve as the new entity’s CEO, according to a statement.

Mubadala and G42’s portfolios will for now remain as they are, with MGX pursuing its own deals initially funded by new capital from Abu Dhabi’s government, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

The new entity will pursue the best partners across its three main verticals — AI infrastructure, semiconductors as well as AI core technologies and applications, the people said.

A representative for G42 didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Mubadala declined to comment.

MGX will be chaired by United Arab Emirates National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak acting as vice chairman. Additional board members include UAE Central Bank Vice Chairman Jassem Al Zaabi, G42 CEO Peng Xiao and Al Idrissi.

G42 has been at the forefront of the country’s AI efforts. Its partnerships include one with OpenAI, which is teaming up with the Gulf firm as part of an expansion within the UAE and the broader region. OpenAI has held discussions with G42 to raise funding for a new chip venture, Bloomberg reported last year.

The firm is part of a $1.5 trillion empire controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon, who’s also brother to the country’s president.

