(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman’s blank-check company said it won’t proceed with a $4 billion deal for Universal Music Group after U.S. regulators raised concerns about the deal.

The share purchase agreement will be transferred to Pershing Square and the group will try to find another buyer, the firm said in a statement on Monday. Ackman’s company said it didn’t believe the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would let it proceed with a deal and will be “working expeditiously to identify a new merger partner.”

“While we believe our shareholders recognize UMG’s extraordinary attributes including its attractive growth characteristics, business quality, and superb management team, we underestimated the reaction that some of our shareholders would have to the transaction’s complexity and structure,” the blank-check company said in the statement.

Pershing Square Holdings’ share price has declined 18% since the deal was announced on June 4. Ackman’s special purpose acquisition company, called Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., had said the transaction would value the home of Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish at 35 billion euros including debt.

The companies reached an agreement despite drawing pushback from Vivendi’s shareholders and disappointment from investors of Pershing Square Tontine.

