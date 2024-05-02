(Bloomberg) -- More than 80% of business leaders believe the US economy is strong compared to just 40% of American consumers, according to a report out Thursday from the Milken Institute and Harris Poll.

The survey found business leaders are much more optimistic than US consumers about navigating recent economic instability, technology disruptions and societal shifts. For example, 79% of business leaders are optimistic about the future of the world versus 34% of consumers.

“U.S. business leaders are optimistic about business strength, but for many Americans, the economic recovery is a reality yet to be experienced at home,” said Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema.

The report is part of the Milken Institute-Harris Poll Listening Project, which is intended to shed like on key global and national challenges. The poll surveyed 500 U.S. business leaders from March 1-9, in addition to 2,085 adults March 1-3 and 2,052 adults March 8-10.

Almost three-quarters of consumers agree with the statement that “economists may say things are getting better, but we’re not feeling it where I live,” according to the survey. More than 60% reported putting major life decisions on hold due to today’s economic uncertainty.

That lines up with the most recent data on US consumer confidence, which fell in April to the lowest since mid-2022, according to the Conference Board’s gauge. The figure released Tuesday marked the third straight decline.

Read More: AI to Reduce, Alter Staffing at 1 of 4 Texas Firms, Survey Shows

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are top of mind for both groups, according to the Milken/Harris poll. A majority of business leaders see AI — especially the associated security issues — as “very disruptive” for their companies, and are making significant financial investments as a result.

At the same time, six in 10 Americans think AI-resilient solutions are needed in order to mitigate the impact on jobs. For example, 63% of consumers think training on how to use AI should be implemented and 58% think investments should be made in youth AI education.

These consumer fears may have some merit. A survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas out Monday found that just 3.1% of Texas businesses using AI expect employment at their firm to increase the need for workers, while about one-quarter think it will decrease or change the type of workers needed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.