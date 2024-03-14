(Bloomberg) -- Advent International and Hellman & Friedman are among the private equity firms weighing bids for Synopsys Inc.’s $3 billion software integrity business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Thoma Bravo is also in the early stages of considering an offer for the unit, known as SIG, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Bloomberg News reported in February that chip designer Synopsys was working with a financial adviser to kick off a sale of SIG, which helps software developers with application security testing.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty that any of the private equity firms will decide to make offers for SIG, the people said. Firms could decide to partner up for bids and other suitors may emerge, they said.

Representatives for Advent, Hellman & Friedman, Thoma Bravo and Synopsys declined to comment.

In January, Synopsys, based in Sunnyvale, California, agreed to buy software developer Ansys Inc. for about $34 billion in cash and stock. Ansys makes simulation software used by engineers to help predict how products will work in the real world.

