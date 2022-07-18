Air Lease Said to Be in Advanced Talks for Large Airbus Order

(Bloomberg) -- Air Lease Corp., the biggest aircraft financier in the US, is close to placing a large order for Airbus SE A320neo family jets as it looks to lock in planes amid constrained supply, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Los Angeles-based lessor may announce a deal for dozens of jets as early as Tuesday at the Farnborough International Airshow, the people said, declining to be identified because the details aren’t public. Delivery may take place toward the end of this decade, the people said.

Discussions are still ongoing and any final terms may change, the people said.

A representative for Air Lease declined to comment.

Airbus said it is “always in contact with existing and potential customers. Any discussions which may or may not be happening remain confidential.”

Air Lease placed a large order for more than 112 Airbus models, ranging from the smallest A220 to the upcoming freighter variant of the A350, at the Dubai Air Show in November.

