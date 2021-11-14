(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE received a mega-order for 255 narrow-body jets from the constellation of discount carriers founded by airline entrepreneur Bill Franke.

The follow-on deal with Indigo Partners LLC is for the A321 model, the larger version of Airbus’s top-selling narrow-body family of jets. It is valued at more than $30 billion before typical industry discounts.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc will take the biggest share of the batch, ordering 102 planes, while U.S. discounter Frontier Group Holdings Inc. will buy 91 jets. Mexico’s Volaris Aviation Holding and JetSmart Airlines SpA of Chile ordered 39 and 23 planes each.

