(Bloomberg) -- Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research will return about $200 million worth of Bitcoin and Ether it had borrowed from insolvent Voyager Digital Ltd., according to a court filing from Voyager.

The agreement to return the crypto was unveiled after Voyager’s request to have the loan to Alameda repaid was granted by a New York bankruptcy court, according to a separate filing late Monday.

Alameda, the trading firm co-founded by Bankman-Fried, will pay about 6,553 Bitcoins toward principal and accrued fees and about 51,000 Ether by Sept. 30, the filing showed.

Voyager, which is in the process of auctioning off its assets, will return the collateral tied to the loan, including 4.65 million FTT and 63.75 million SRM tokens, the filing showed. Alameda had tweeted in July that it was “happy to return the Voyager loan” and get its collateral back.

Crypto exchange FTX, also run by Bankman-Fried, and Alameda in July announced plans to buy Voyager, but the embattled crypto broker dismissed it as a “low-ball” offer.

