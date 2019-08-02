Alberta hamlet being evacuated after train derailment, possible chemical exposure

IRVINE, Alta. - Residents near a community in southeastern Alberta have been told to evacuate the area as a precaution following a train derailment.

The Alberta government issued the emergency alert for people living within 6.5 kilometres of the hamlet of Irvine, east of Medicine Hat.

Canadian Pacific Railway says the derailment involving one of its trains happened at about 3:20 p.m.

The company says it has dispatched a team to the site.

The province says the derailment involves chemical exposure, as well as damage to the rail line and disruption of road access.

Officials did not say what the train was carrying and whether there was a spill.

Residents have been told to go to a reception centre in nearby Dunmore.

The province says part of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed near the derailment.